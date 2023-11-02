Leptos Group co-presidents win KEBE ‘Business Leader’ Award

During the 10th Business Leader Awards ceremony, organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), and held on October 30, 2023, Leptos Group Co-presidents George and Pantelis Leptos, were awarded the prestigious ‘Business Leader Award’. The award, given for their overall contribution in Land Development, Real Estate and Construction, was bestowed by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides.
CCCI’s decision to honour the Leptos brothers was based on their pioneering work, foresight, and unwavering commitment to the development of the Leptos Group. This recognition acknowledges their remarkable journey, marked by a business course characterised by dedication and innovation.
George and Pantelis Leptos were born in Kyrenia in 1963 and 1964 respectively. After the Turkish invasion, they grew up in Athens, and later studied in the United Kingdom and the United States.
In 1987, they settled in Paphos, which is now the Leptos Group’s centre of business. From the beginning, their contribution to the tourism and construction industry has been significant. Gradually, the Group’s activities went beyond the borders of Cyprus, showing a strong presence also in the Greek market where large projects are being developed. Today, Leptos Group has a presence in 70 countries, projecting a dynamic image of modern Cyprus internationally.
George Leptos is Chairman of the Boards of Pandora Investments Public Ltd, of Neapolis University Pafos and Iasis Private Hospital, and executive chairman or vice chairman of the boards of other of the Group’s companies. He was, for six years, president of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBE) and the Tourism Development and Promotion Company of Paphos Region. He then served as vice president of the CCCI. Today, he is a member of the CCCI, as well as of EBE, the Association of Major Developments, the Cypriot-Jordanian Business Association and the Cypriot-Saudi Arabia Business Association.
Meanwhile, Pantelis Leptos is Chairman of the Board of Leptos Calypso Hotels Ltd, Vice Chairman of the Board of Pandora Investments Public Ltd, and also serves as chairman and member of the board of directors of several companies. He is also Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Land and Building Developers Association, and Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Cyprus.
Over the years, George and Pantelis Leptos have been honoured with many international and Cypriot Awards for their contribution and business activity. The Business Leader Award by CCCI, “reflects the hard work, trust and dedication of the employees of the Leptos Group, in the implementation of its business development strategy”.
Today the Leptos Group of Companies counts more than 350 projects, with emblematic projects such as Limassol Del Mar, Kamares Village and the under-construction Limassol Blu Marine. At the same time, the Group is active in the fields of tourism with Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd., education with Neapolis University Pafos and health with Iasis Private Hospital.