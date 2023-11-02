November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

More live music at Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou00
A series of music performances are being held this month at Technopolis 20. Coming up on Friday is a jazz concert by a newly-formed trio which will be performing for the first time at the venue.

Trio in Cahoots will take the Technopolis 20 floor at 8pm to present songs from a wide range of repertoire including standards from the jazz repertoire as well as songs from the pop/country genre, always with improvisational intentions and adapted to the cosy vibe of the acoustic trio. Kakia Fesa will be on vocals, Antreas Yerolatsitis on guitar and Kyriacos Kesta on upright bass.

In the following week, beloved trio Ermis-Vicky-Lee will return to the Paphos venue for a delightful evening of music. Singer Vasiliki Anastasiou and the talented musicians Ermis Michail on guitar and Andreas Panteli on piano will perform heart-warming soul, jazz and pop songs on November 9, in their signature style. Their music incorporates strong influences from blues and gospel along with a selection of Greek songs arranged in a jazz sound.

Also coming up later in the month is a solo piano concert by Anita Tomasevic on November 14 presenting music by Italian composers. Finally, on November 24, a chamber music concert with the piano professor at the University of Brasilia and acclaimed pianist from Spain, Angeles Iglesias will take place, accompanied by the well-known cellist Robertas Grod from Lithuania.

 

Trio in Cahoots

New trio performs live. November 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Ermis-Vicky-Lee

Local trio plays jazz, soul and pop. November 9. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

