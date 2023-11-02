November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTurkey

Turkey hikes required reserves ratio for FX-protected lira deposits

By Reuters News Service01
turkish lira

The Turkish central bank hiked required reserves for FX-protected lira deposits by 5 percentage points, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette early on Thursday.

The central bank increased the required reserves for FX-protected lira deposits with maturities of up to six months to 30 per cent from 25 per cent, the gazette showed.

The required reserves ratio was increased to 10 per cent from 5 per cent earlier for accounts with maturities of up to one year, the gazette also showed.

The central bank introduced required reserves for all FX-protected lira deposits in July.

Separately, it also raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency deposits by 1 percentage point for different maturity brackets.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

The next Crypto sensation: Identifying the tokens and strategies for financial gain

CM Guest Columnist

Bankman-Fried is no ‘villain’ or ‘monster,’ defense tells jury

Reuters News Service

Is Andrew Tate’s Crypto endorsement a reliable indicator to invest in Ethereum and VC Spectra?

CM Guest Columnist

Emerging markets: Opportunities and risks

CM Guest Columnist

Ferrari has no current plans to move registered office from the Netherlands

Reuters News Service

Cyprus inflation shows signs of easing in October

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign