November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Celebrating the work of Cyprus composers

By Eleni Philippou020
nmf landscape new 2

The Centre of Cypriot Composers is organising the latest edition of the Cyprus New Music Festival, placing contemporary musical creation in Cyprus in the spotlight, in which Cypriot composers present their works. As in the previous years, the concert series, along with parallel events, will be hosted in Kasteliotissa Medieval Hall, with performances every day from Monday November 6 to Saturday November 11.

This year, the festival hosts five concerts with a wide variety of proposals, such as the enlightening Zeitfluss and dissonArt ensembles, as well the on-the-edge improvisational forces of the Cypriot composers’ own Electroacoustic Ensemble, joined by other local music forces.

The festival will begin with the Composers’ Electroacoustic Ensemble on the night of November 6, while on November 7, a workshop titled Lost in Translation: Decoding the Language of Contemporary Music will take place at Kasteliotissa at 10am and in the evening, the dissonArt Ensemble from Greece will hold a concert.

On Wednesday afternoon, the seminar Thomas Tamvakos’ Archive of Greek Composers: Its Research Work, Aspirations and Achievements will take place at 5pm and a few hours later Rami Sarieddine will present a piano recital. The last two festival concerts will be on November 10, a concert with works for guitar, flute and percussion trio and on November 11 with the Zeitfluss Ensemble from Austria.

 

Cyprus New Music Festival 2023

Music festival with concerts and workshops. November 6-11. Kasteliotissa Medieval Hall, Nicosia. www.cycomposers.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Man accused of inciting violence to remain in custody

Andria Kades

MEPs discuss remote work, Green Line regulation at Limassol event

Souzana Psara

Unearthing exhibition and workshops in Nicosia this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Suspicious death of cows in Akrotiri to be investigated

Gina Agapiou

Finance Minister urges Cypriot industrialists to seek external investors

Souzana Psara

Hellenic Bank employees announce three-hour strike

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign