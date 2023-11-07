November 7, 2023

Street renamed in honour of doctor

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Δήμος Λεμεσού – Οδός Αμερίκου Αργυρίου
The new street name uncovered in Limassol

A street in Limassol has been renamed in honour of well-known paediatrician Americos Argyriou, the founder of the Theotokos Foundation and the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics.

During the ceremony on Tuesday, which saw Korivou Street renamed to Americos Argyriou, Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides spoke of Argyriou’s “exceptional accomplishments within the community.

“Americos Argyriou was a unique fellow Cypriot, and I believe there was no one else who received such widespread recognition, appreciation and love, both in Limassol and all over the country,” Nicolaides said.

He further highlighted Argyriou’s lifelong dedication to serving individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“He was the man who dedicated his soul and life to the service of fellow people in need, those who were marginalised in society, providing them with opportunities and a way forward. His intervention was crucial in shaping the prevailing social norms.

“No matter how the city honours him, the greatest tribute to Americos is the everlasting love and respect of the people of Limassol.”

Argyriou’s son Argyris, the president of the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics, spoke of his father’s “important journey.

“He loved his job and dedicated his life to people with special needs, especially children,” he said.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports, and he also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

