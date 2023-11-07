While Bitcoin casinos are fun, this Crypto could be a sure thing for profits

The uses of cryptocurrencies can range from finance to entertainment. Such is the story of Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneering crypto coin on the DeFi crypto list. This token offers more value than traditional investments, with the added allure of online gambling. Bitcoin casinos have been a huge hit in the industry, beckoning promises of fun amid decentralized payments.

InQubeta (QUBE), a new and revolutionary AI crypto project, is taking a different approach, focusing on fractional investments. The platform redefines crowdfunding, offering investors utility in AI tech startups. InQubeta offers potentially profitable investments, allowing investors to enjoy benefits from the growth of these companies while enjoying more opportunities to claim rewards. This article explores the possibilities within the crypto industry from an entertainment perspective via Bitcoin and InQubeta’s potential to be the best crypto investment for profits.

InQubeta (QUBE): Unleashing the future of Crypto

InQubeta is a top blockchain ICO, presenting investors with a calculated investment opportunity that could be potentially lucrative. Those willing to look beyond entertainment and focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) would be thrilled by InQubeta’s exciting features. The project uses a unique crowdfunding model that allows investors to hold fractional utility in startups through trending NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The platform houses an NFT marketplace where investors can trade trending NFTs and browse through available projects to purchase fractionated investments in companies that appeal to them. InQubeta extends its features to governance and staking, so while investors cannot find entertainment with this platform, they can enjoy more potential profits. QUBE tokens can be staked in a staking pool funded with a 5% sell tax, giving investors more opportunities for substantial returns while potentially increasing the token’s DeFi coin price over time.

InQubeta’s presale is ongoing, giving investors a chance to claim QUBE tokens at an early stage and reap benefits. Of the ten proposed stages, InQubeta has completed three, and the fourth one is close to completion with less than 6% of the allocated tokens left. The project has sold over 450 million QUBE tokens, raising over $4.2 million to continue its development. Investors getting in at this stage can purchase tokens at a DeFi coin price of $0.0133 and claim over 100% when the project launches at a proposed list price of $0.0308.

The blockchain ICO is built on the Ethereum blockchain, assuring users seamless, transparent, and secure transactions. In its Hacken audit, InQubeta got a 9.7 score out of 10 for areas like security, test coverage, and code quality, backing its promise for user safety. With impressive features and a staking mechanism backed by trending NFTs, InQubeta could be the best crypto investment for profits, guaranteeing investors substantial returns.

Bitcoin (BTC): Embracing versatility in the Crypto environment

The pioneering cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has extended its influence beyond decentralized finance into entertainment and fun. This digital heavyweight has found a place in the online casino gambling industry, changing how payments are made and received. Select sites now bear the title of ‘Bitcoin casinos’, accepting mostly BTC payments. It has even paved the way for other cryptocurrencies to be used for iGaming transactions.

Bitcoin casinos are popular because they combine the fun of gaming with the promising features of cryptocurrency. Within this model, players can become investors, claiming their winnings in BTC. They’ll enjoy transactions on the decentralized blockchain that are fast, affordable, and secure while enjoying fun gambling experiences, all powered by BTC.

Conclusion

Tokens on the DeFi crypto list remain versatile, with opportunities arising in different industries, from entertainment to finance. With Bitcoin-powered casinos, players can become investors, enjoying entertaining experiences and potentially claiming a fortune from their gameplay.

In a different light, InQubeta provides calculated investment opportunities focused on finance. Within this platform, token holders can enjoy many benefits and earn from their holdings, enjoying potential profitability from the enticing InQubeta presale and its impressive fractionated model.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more