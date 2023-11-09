November 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Renault cuts Nissan stake to 15 per cent after transferring shares to trust

By Reuters News Service041
nissan renault

France’s Renault (RENA.PA) has cut its stake in Nissan (7201.T) to 15 per cent from about 43 per cent by placing 28.4 per cent of the Japanese automaker in a French trust, the alliance partners said in a statement, putting them on equal footing of cross-ownership.

The new agreement for the restructured alliance between Renault, Nissan and junior partner Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T) came into effect on Wednesday, the automakers said in the statement.

“This next chapter of the alliance will build on the foundations of the long‐standing partnership and will maximize value creation for each alliance member,” the statement said.

Renault has no obligation to sell the Nissan shares that were transferred to the trust within a specific time period, according to the statement.

The French carmaker can sell the entrusted shares flexibly in coordination with Nissan, and the Japanese automaker or a third party may get a right of first offer, the statement said.

Nissan and Renault finalised the terms of the deal in July after unveiling a sweeping overhaul of their partnership in London early this year, after months of intense negotiation amid the Japanese automaker’s concerns about protecting its intellectual property in future collaborations.

The companies had already said in January that Renault would put roughly 28 per cent of Nissan in a French trust to make them more equal partners.

Nissan has as part of the deal committed to invest up to 600 million euros ($641 million) in Renault’s electric vehicle unit, Ampere, consistent with it being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the company.

Mitsubishi has separately committed to invest up to 200 million euros in the unit, which Renault hopes to list on the market through an initial public offering by next spring.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UK’s M&S cautious on 2024 outlook after first-half profit beats expectations

Reuters News Service

Experts convene to address consumer challenges in digital age

Nikolaos Prakas

Invest Cyprus president calls for ideas worthy of foreign investment

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Navigating business growth: The art of smart financial flexibility

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus economy council weighs in on affordable housing issue

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign