November 10, 2023

CFA Society Cyprus co-hosts summit on women in investment management

By Souzana Psara026
The 2nd World Collaborative Women in Investment Management (CWIM) Global Summit, entitled “Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate 2023: Building Bridges,” took place yesterday, November 9.

Furthermore, the conference, which, according to an announcement, attracted the interest of hundreds of participants from Cyprus and abroad, was co-organised by the Cyprus Financial Analysts Association (CFA Society Cyprus), the Global Organisation Collaborative Women in Investment Management (CWIM), and the CFA Society Associations Alabama and CFA Society Sacramento.

In addition, the CFA Society Cyprus complemented the summit with a concurrent networking event at the new offices of EY Cyprus, where on a giant screen, the members and selected guests of the association watched, online, the proceedings of the conference.

Moreover, the Collaborative Women in Investment Management (CWIM) World Conference aimed to promote diversity and inclusion in the investment management and financial industry.

The participants, professionals, and industry leaders had the opportunity to discuss at a global level and exchange views on these critical issues in their sector.

Finally, among the topics that were discussed were “Bridging the Gaps: Navigating a Polarised World”, a discussion with the author Oliver Burkeman of “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals,” and the 2024 Outlook for Women Leaders: The Policy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Action.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

