Eurobank spotlights prospects in Cyprus-India investment relations

High-profile event in Nicosia explores strengthening economic ties between Cyprus and India
Eurobank Cyprus hosted a working dinner on Thursday at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, featuring top executives from India’s leading investment firm, UTI International, according to an announcement released on Friday.
The announcement noted that the event centred on the prospects and opportunities arising from the deepening relationship between Cyprus and India in the investment sector.
The gathering, attended by Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, the High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, senior management from the Eurobank Group, and prominent figures from Cyprus’ investment and business community, aimed to shed light on the potential for collaboration between the two nations.
Praveen Jagwani, CEO of UTI International, took centre stage as the keynote speaker, providing an overview of economic developments in India.
He emphasised India’s position as the world’s fifth-largest economy, boasting an average annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent over the last decade.
What is more, Jagwani also presented the strategic approach of UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund.
Addressing the audience, Michalis Louis, CEO of Eurobank Cyprus, contextualised the event within the bank’s initiatives to deepen economic ties between Cyprus and India.
Moreover, he expressed hope that the gathering would serve as a catalyst for mutually beneficial cooperation between Cypriot investors and the Indian market, highlighting Cyprus as a reliable, stable, and secure investment hub in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region and the EU.
Rajeev Kakar, a member of the Board of Directors of Eurobank and UTI AMC Ltd, expressed his satisfaction with the strategic collaboration between the two significant organisations.
Furthermore, he stressed that this partnership offers a myriad of opportunities for European clients to access high-quality investment products, including stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, in India’s rapidly growing and attractive economy.
The High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, thanked the organisers for their initiative and acknowledged the enduring strong ties between India and Cyprus.
In addition, she expressed the Indian government’s readiness to support efforts for further deepening relations with Greece and Cyprus across all sectors, including investments.
The event concluded with an optimistic outlook on the potential for enhanced economic cooperation and investment between Cyprus and India, paving the way for a more prosperous future for both nations.