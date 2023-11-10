November 10, 2023

Hellenic Bank to share nine-month financial results on November 21

By Souzana Psara0103
hellenic bank headquarters cyprus business now cyprus mail
File photo: Hellenic Bank headquarters in Nicosia

Hellenic Bank is expected to present its financial results for the first nine months of 2023 on November 21, according to an announcement released this week.

According to the announcement, the bank’s board of directors will meet on Monday, November 20, to examine, among other things, the financial results of the Hellenic Bank group for the nine months that ended on September 30, 2023.

The financial results for the nine months, which ended 30 September 2023 will be announced to the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Tuesday, November 21, before the stock market opens for trading.

It should be noted that in 2022, the bank announced profits of €24.2 million, an improvement over the losses of €11.7 million recorded in 2021.

Moreover, the bank’s profits in the nine months of 2022 amounted to €76.4 million, from profits of €21 million during the corresponding period of 2021.

Finally, during the first half of 2023, Hellenic Bank’s profits amounted to €160.2 million, compared to a profit of €52.9 million during the same period last year.

