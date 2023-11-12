November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
GolfSport

McIlroy finishes top of money list without hitting a shot

By Reuters News Service030
the 2023 ryder cup
Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Ryder Cup in Rome

Rory McIlroy sealed top place in the DP World Tour rankings on Sunday without hitting a shot as none of his closest challengers can now catch him after the end of the penultimate event of the season at Sun City.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, with 5,164.5 points going into the DP World Tour Championship at Dubai this week, has now finished top of the formerly named European Tour money list five times, first in 2012 and again in 2014, 2015 and last year.

McIlroy, who made more than seven million euros ($7.48 million) in prize money in nine tour events this year, is 2,083 points ahead of second-placed Jon Rahm, the Masters champion, with Adrian Meronk third.

Poland’s Meronk played in this weekend’s Nedbank Challenge at Sun City where he added 94.5 points after finishing 15th.

The tournament in South Africa was won by American Max Homa, who finished four shots ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard

The top 50 finishers in the Race to Dubai rankings will compete for a $10-million purse at Jumeirah Golf Estate from Thursday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

‘Phenomenon’ Kane basks in praise after record goal run for Bayern

Reuters News Service

Lindelof lifts the gloom at Man United

Reuters News Service

Wolves stun Spurs 2-1 with stoppage-time goals

Reuters News Service

Spurs face test of ambitions after Monday mayhem

Reuters News Service

United and Rashford unhappy with striker’s form says Ten Hag

Reuters News Service

Spurs’ Maddison and Van de Ven out until January says Postecoglou

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign