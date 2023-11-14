Daily News Briefing

November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
nov 14 23

In today’s episode, the top EU official for crisis management said on Monday that there were practical issues with the logistics of creating a sea route, or humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, as proposed by Cyprus.

Meanwhile, migrant arrivals from Syria have doubled in the last couple of months following the outbreak of war in Gaza, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

Elsewhere, more than 20,000 tickets were sold in 24 hours for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concerts in Larnaca, breaking a Cyprus box-office record.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

