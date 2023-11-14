Mixed media and messages in November exhibitions

Group and solo exhibitions are set to open in the next few days, enriching November’s art agenda. On Friday, IsnotGallery will welcome a showcase that features artworks by 35 Cypriot and Greek artists, which make up part of a private collection.
Most of the artists featured in The Collection entered the art world in the second half of the 20th century, although a younger cohort is also represented. The exhibition includes paintings, textiles, pencil drawings and more and among the participants are the pioneering artist Christoforos Savvas and Ioannis the founder, along with Hara Metaxas of the contemporary art gallery Diaspro.
In Larnaca, The O Gallery will welcome the exhibition Post Tenebras Lux2 by Nikos Iavazzo and Andreas Kallis on Saturday. The exhibition, curated by art historian Niki Papaspirou, lies in the dynamics of the desire to create a pace of co-expression, enhancing the effort to co-exist and shape a spiritual, aesthetic and visual dialogue.
Nikos Iavazzo will present a series of paintings focusing on ‘little stars’ and a series of photographs while Andreas Kalli will exhibit a series of wall-mounted sculptural constructions and a series of abstract paintings. His wall pieces are made of burlap with integrated coloured strips of fibreglass and metal elements. The pursuit for light, for the two visual artists, embodies the concepts of liberation and hope.
Next weekend, Bravo Bravo Editions will present Showcase 2023 at Korai Space in Nicosia. After last year’s successful event, Bravo Bravo Editions returns and invites the public to discover and buy artworks by an exciting selection of 20 contemporary artists from Cyprus, Greece, the UK, Germany and Canada.
A curated selection of over 50 artworks in limited editions and unique multiples will include photographs, prints, drawings, sculptures and objects. Aiming to ease the collecting of art for both first-time and seasoned buyers alike, the event has a price range of €80-€1,000.
Presenting an exciting selection of contemporary artists from internationally recognised to the fresh and emerging, the event brings light to the breadth of current artistic practices, contributing towards the cultivation of the contemporary art market. Participating are AM Printed Club (Lito Kattou & Petros Moris), Evelyn Anastasiou, Margarita Athanasiou, Savvas Christodoulides, Stelios Ilchuk, Stelios Kallinikou, Mariel Kouveli, Haritini Kyriakou, Orestis Lazouras, Marietta Mavrokordatou, Christos Michaelides, Simone Philippou, Alexandros Pissourios, Leontios Toumpouris, Paky Vlassopoulou, Natalie Yiaxi, Shaheer Zazai, Jannis Zell and Rabindranath X Bhose. Alongside the event on November 25 and 26, Bravo Bravo Editions launches its new online shop.
As the month continues, more art showcases will open island-wide and meanwhile, more than a dozen are currently running in the lead-up to Christmas.
