Dance performance at Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s event series Moments at the Museum ’23 continues this week with the dance performance Some Pieces of Stone. The performance on Thursday evening will be a dance tour of the Georgios and Nefelis Tziapras Pieridis Museum within the foundation, giving an alternative look at the exhibits and the archaeology of Cyprus, with the contribution of music, dance groups and text.

Blending movement, painting and tradition, the performance is based on the poem Point of Recognition (Simio Anagnoriseos), where Kiki Dimoula, seeing a statue representing a woman with bound hands, recognises the social position of the captivity of women throughout the centuries. The poem refers to the marble sculpture in Tositsa Square in Athens, which depicts a woman in chains as a symbol of the social oppression of the female sex.

Thursday’s performance will highlight the female figure as a sculpture that comes to life. It will touch on the captivity of the woman inside her own body who is constantly trying to escape from the moulds that made her and create her own identity. The symbol of the woman will be embodied through the bodies of the two dancers in combination with the many sculptures and faces found within the museum.

 

Dance performance. November 16. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175

