November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Explore the Ice Age

By Eleni Philippou099
ice age 2

An exciting and interactive exhibition will open next month bringing tales from the ice age period. The Explore the Ice Age Park will be presented at the old port of Limassol from December 10 to January 7, brought by Eksagon Exhibitions. For almost a month through the Christmas period it will bring cold temperatures and fascinating visuals.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the planet’s last cold period when temperatures plummeted during a series of global climate changes that occurred around 10,000 years ago. The park will offer an insight into the conditions and changing habitats during this icy period, examining the living environment and the fascinating prehistoric giant animals that were part of this ‘megafauna’. Visitors of all ages will be able to witness their movements, hear their sounds, and learn how they lived and evolved.

capture

In addition, the exhibition shows how the animals lived together with early human ancestors and how they co-existed and adapted. Touring the grounds of the park, visitors will get a first-hand feel of what it was like during this Ice Age, as well as learning about the many scientific aspects, such as nature, culture, animals, evolution and their extinctions.

The area will be specially designed to re-create the conditions of this wintery land, through projections, sounds and installations. This Ice Age exhibition is curated by highly acclaimed palaeontologist Professor Zhou Shiwu.

Professor Shiwu has participated in many major excavation and discovery works around the world and has led scholars, experts and scientific and technical personnel to participate in international academic exchanges. His knowledge and expertise have been poured into this exhibition taking visitors on a journey back in time.

 

Explore the Ice Age

Interactive exhibition on the Ice Age period. By Eksagon Exhibitions. December 10-January 7. Old port, Limassol. Tel: 22-055789. www.eksagonexhibitions.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Telephone scammers impersonating CySEC officials

Jonathan Shkurko

Charity head with a knack for making friends

Theo Panayides

Limassol port sees record cruise visits in October — global mix of passengers welcomed

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘TRNC’ flag mistakenly used to represent the Republic at world media conference [Video]

Iole Damaskinos

Artist studios throw doors open

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign