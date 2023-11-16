What’s on this weekend

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see events taking place around the country from annual festivals for logophiles, to especially curated events for cinema lovers, moon admirers and a party that will be a blast from the past. Here’s what to look forward to!
The Limassol International Book Fair begins on Friday with a one-day conference for industry professionals. Then on Saturday and Sunday, the fair at Carob Mills will be open to the public to explore dozens of booksellers and authors, attend discussions, readings and an awards ceremony. This is the second edition of the fair and it is looking to be even bigger than last year. It is the place to be for bookworms and professionals this weekend.
In Larnaca, a very unique installation has been on all week. The Museum of the Moon is a travelling artwork by a UK artist which has been shining across Zouhouri Square since Monday as a parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2023. Music, theatre and poetry events have been taking place under the light of the full moon and more will follow on the weekend. On Saturday, the children’s programme will include an inflatable planetarium, an interactive clown performance and storytelling of The Little Prince in the Cypriot dialect. On Sunday, the last day of the Moon, a series of live music performances will be held by the Alexis Sunder duo, the Mannaloop Project, Nico Bros and the Gaba Project.
Kahuna Surfhouse in Pervolia will host an Open Air Cinema by the Sea event on Saturday. Welcoming families, travellers, locals and adults, the afternoon will begin at 5.30pm and will screen Jumanji right by the sea. Popcorn, hot dogs and chocolate cake will accompany the screening, which has a €5 ticket.
In Nicosia, events are happening all around town. A kid’s festival will add colour and joy to Makarios Avenue on Saturday, turning Spyridaki Square into a playground. From 10am to 7pm, families will get to enjoy face painting, music, bouncy castles, clown and magician performances, games and bites from Street Food Yard. At Eleftheria Square on Sunday, an arts and crafts market will take place from 11am to 5pm with local brands, cocktails by Zonkey, burgers by Serial Griller and music from DJs.
Later in the evening, a party will unfold at DownTown Live celebrating the 30-year anniversary party of Nicosia’s legendary Club Versus. The Versus (<.Vs.) 30-Year Anniversary Party, from 6pm to 12.30am will have 90s and 00s timeless classic hits music by DJ Manic Mike, live visuals act and dancers and a large LED screen for a total party mood.
Limassol International Book Fair
2nd edition of book fair. November 17-19. Carob Mills, Limassol. www.limassolbookfair.com
Museum of the Moon
Outdoor touring art installation by British artist Luke Jerram. Organized by Once in a Blue Moon and Wonderdots. Part of Larnaca Biennale 2023. Until November 19. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. Reservations and tickets at www.onceinabluemoon.eu
Open Air Cinema by the Sea
Family-friendly film screening of Jumanji. November 18. Kahuna Surfhouse, Larnaca. 5.30pm. €5. Tel: 99-953800. Facebook event: Open Air Cinema by the Sea