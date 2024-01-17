Daily News Briefing

January 17, 2024

In today’s episode, a Turkish Cypriot lawyer arrested in Italy over selling property in the north filed an objection to Cyprus’ extradition request on Tuesday, arguing the central prisons would not be safe for him.

Meanwhile, investigations into the attempted murder on Monday afternoon in Aglandjia are progressing rapidly, police spokesperson Christos Andreou said.

Elsewhere, following mounting complaints from the capital’s residents, municipalities in Nicosia are to confiscate electric scooters if they are left “abandoned” in public places.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

