January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
TechIsland announces new startup school workshops

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
ti academy facebook post

TechIsland, the largest tech association in Cyprus, on Wednesday released a statement announcing the return of its workshop series, “Startup School”, which is part of the TechIsland Academy and aims to educate and empower startups in Cyprus.

The organisation explained that following a successful launch in 2023, this unique initiative is back, and is once again powered by renowned global VC fund, Zubr Capital.

The organisation noted that these workshops offer an excellent opportunity for learning, growth, and collaboration.

The “Startup School” series in 2024 will consist of two educational seminars, with the first one taking place on February 9, at 16:00 in Limassol.

Led by industry experts from Zubr Capital, the seminar, titled “Investment Workshop: From Discovery to Decision”, aims to equip entrepreneurs with essential information on finding and securing capital investment.

Specifically, Anna Khechoyan, Investment Manager at Zubr Capital, will share insights on how companies can find investments, while Konstantin Zapoliansky, Senior Investment Director at Zubr Capital, will guide attendees through the investment process.

Admission to the workshop is entirely free, only requiring registration. Interested participants can secure their spots at https://bit.ly/StartupSchool3.

Finally, the organisation noted that details, including the location, will be shared only with registered participants closer to the date.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

