Ethereum ETF approval unlikely soon; Aave and InQubeta eye explosive growth opportunities

The recent launch of spot ETFs has sent the crypto sector into a tizzy. The Bitcoin ETFs were launched in January following approval from the US Securities Exchange Commission.

Following their launch, there has been speculation that Ethereum (ETH) ETFs are next in line. However, many analysts think it could be a while before Ethereum ETFs see the light of the day. Some experts believe that regulatory concerns and key decisions on ETF acceptance criteria could delay the decisions on Ethereum ETFs.

At the same time, the market has been seeing burgeoning investor interest in InQubeta (QUBE) and Aave (AAVE). While Aave is a decentralized protocol for buying, selling, and swapping cryptocurrencies, InQubeta is a fundraising platform for startups working in artificial intelligence (AI).

InQubeta’s presale success has been particularly impressive. The platform’s presale funding currently stands at $8.4 million.

InQubeta: A game changer for the AI startup space

InQubeta is a startup-friendly platform where innovators can raise funds for AI-based projects and find resources to grow their businesses. The startups onboarded by the team are screened to check how well their goals fit within the platform’s vision. It also assures investors that they are backing a legitimate project that seeks to build the future of AI.

A key pillar of InQubeta’s investment model is its native cryptocurrency, the QUBE token. Apart from serving as a mode of payment on the network, the QUBE token helps with implementing a decentralized governance system.

The combination of decentralization, a deflationary model, and code architecture, make InQubeta one of the best altcoins to buy now.

The token can also be staked to earn consistent passive income. Staked assets promote a blockchain’s growth by boosting liquidity. The token owners are given rewards throughout the staking period. To ensure uninterrupted rewards for stakers, the team uses on-chain tax collections to maintain a separate reward pool.

Regarding decision-making, it’s a team effort in InQuebeta’s case. Every new feature or protocol decision is first discussed among community members and then put to a vote. Token holders use their voting privileges to participate in the process which decides whether the suggested change will be implemented.

PayPal eyes integration of its stablecoin with Aave

Aave is a non-custodial protocol where crypto users can sell, purchase, and stake their crypto assets. Hailed as one of the best crypto investments of 2024, crypto users can also lend and borrow assets on the platform.

All these services are powered by the platform’s native token AAVE. Token holders can also participate in its governance by voting for proposals and protocol upgrades.

Aave’s strong growth in the recent past has bolstered its prospects and ratings. Experts monitoring market trends suggest that the AAVE token is moving towards bullish territory and its patrons should consider accumulating their holdings.

In a related development, the team behind PayPal’s stablecoin PayPal USD is believed to be exploring an integration with Aave. The move is expected to ramp up PayPal USD’s reach and help it explore opportunities in a more liquidity-rich ecosystem.

The aggregate sum of TVL of Ethereum blockchains crosses $20 billion

Ethereum is regarded as one of the best cryptos available in the sector due to its versatility. The popular blockchain network can be used for creating blockchains, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, among other DeFi solutions. All transactions in terms of its native token ETH are confirmed with the proof-of-stake consensus protocol.

Given the craze around Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum’s northward movement, crypto enthusiasts expect Ether ETFs to be next in line. However, as per veteran analysts, it might be unlikely for Ethereum ETFs to debut any time soon due to delays in regulatory approvals.

Nevertheless, these experts haven’t changed their opinion about Ethereum and consider it a good crypto to buy.

The blockchain was recently in the news after the aggregated sum of Total Value Locked in Ethereum Layer 2 networks surged past all non-Ethereum chains in 2024.

According to the observations by Ethereum Foundation contributor Josh Stark, on January 4, 2024, the aggregated TVL of Ethereum L2 blockchains was $20.7 billion while that of non-Ethereum networks was $19.6 billion.

Conclusion

As the crypto market matures, people are looking for top crypto coins that could not just boost their portfolio but also fetch them long-term gains. InQubeta, Ethereum, and Aave are good options to consider because they sport a high growth potential with a utility-centric model.

Token holders can enjoy seamless user journeys along with the benefits of a diversified portfolio. Using decentralization, they have created thriving communities that are encouraged to participate in operations and shape their platforms’ growth trajectory.

