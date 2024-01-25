January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain

By Staff Reporter012
limassol coast line cyprus business now 3 stormy clouds
File photo

Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with isolated pockets of rain, mostly in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 18 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains. Winds will be moderate, up to four Beaufort.

Overnight, isolated showers and potential thunderstorms are expected, while temperatures will drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and two degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Clouds and rain are expected to persist through Friday morning, before gradually subsiding in the afternoon. Clear weather is forecast for Saturday, with clouds and rain to return on Sunday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Archbishop supports church’s opposition to gay marriage

Nikolaos Prakas

Limassol company loses €16,000 in online scam

Jonathan Shkurko

President urges Lebanese action as migrants rescued off Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Match stopped after fan violence (Update 1)

Jonathan Shkurko

Doctor found guilty of indecency

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign