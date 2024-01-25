January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UoL offering 12 scholarships for postgrad studies

By Press Release02
The University of Limassol (UoL) is providing 12 scholarships for postgraduate studies in both Limassol and Nicosia, covering seven different postgraduate programmes. Two full (100 per cent) and 10 partial (up to 50 per cent) scholarships are offered for the following programmes:

  1. MSc in Shipping Operations & Management (online)
  2. MSc in HR Management & Organisational Behaviour
  3. MSc in Financial Services
  4. MSc in Computer Science and Business Technologies
  5. Masters in Public Sector Management
  6. MSc in Education, Leadership and Management (taught in Greek)

These programmes are designed to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to stand out in a dynamic and competitive labour market, with a particular emphasis on areas such as education, sustainability, business, management and technology. Admissions are continuous and courses are offered evenings and weekends in modules of 8-10 days each.

The scholarships are for the 2024-25 academic year; deadline to apply is February 20, 2024.

For more information and applications, visit: www.uol.ac.cy/12scholarships-2024/

The University of Limassol (UoL) evolved from the Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM). It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Leadership and Management, Technology and Innovation and Economics and Finance.

Its vision is excellence in education, and research in an academic environment that promotes social sensitivity, respect for the environment and ethics as a professional and personal value.

Apply online now by visiting: www.uol.ac.cy

