January 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol police arrest third suspect for burglary

By Staff Reporter051
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man in relation to investigated cases of conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary and theft, possession of burglary tools and malicious damage.

The offences were committed between  February 14 and June 2023 in the Limassol district.

Police recalled that as part of the investigation of the above cases,  two more persons have been arrested  (a man aged 33 and a woman aged 36), who were brought before the District Court of Limassol, which issued six-day detention orders against them on Friday.

