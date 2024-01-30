January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Security at police station beefed up after escape

By Iole Damaskinos017
glass blocks 7452493 1280
The detainee managed to loosen the glass bricks in the window of his cell

Repairs were underway on Tuesday, at the Lakatamia police station where a detainee escaped from a holding cell, with police seeking to ensure that a repeat incident is impossible.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is ongoing since the escape on Thursday night of the suspect, named as 28-year-old Charalambos Savvas. Savvas managed removed glass bricks from his cell window, using a metal railing installed for support of disabled persons.

The station was visited by CID officers and an inspection committee to identify and correct weaknesses in the building’s security.

Although the station is surrounded by a camera system, no one saw the detainee while he made his escape, nor when he climbed onto a truck and jumped over the gates to disappear.

Metal bars will now likely be installed outside the window to prevent any future attempts.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, three officers have been suspended for 15 days while a disciplinary investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police are still appealing for anyone who has information on the escapee to contact CID Nicosia on 22802202/22802222 or the citizen’s line 1460 or their nearest police station. Savas was reported to originate from a rural community of Nicosia and to be known to authorities for various cases of burglary.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

New traffic cameras in Limassol, Larnaca

Antigoni Pitta

Anger over reduction in civil service sick leave

Antigoni Pitta

Bird trappers caught are only ‘the tip of the iceberg’

Iole Damaskinos

Joint defence programme with UK and Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Film screenings probe current world round us

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign