Batman-bought drugs found in pants by dog

Around 28 grams of cannabis, which had been purchased in the Turkish city of Batman, were found in a man’s underwear by a sniffer dog at Ercan (Tymbou) airport, it was heard in court on Wednesday.

Police officer Ertu Aksahoglu explained that the man had arrived at the airport on January 27 on a flight from Diyarbakir at around 10:30pm.

Upon the man’s arrival, a sniffer dog by the name of Pamir reacted to his scent, prompting a further police search. They subsequently found around 28 grams of cannabis.

After having made the find, they arrested the man. Aksahoglu said the man had admitted to buying a total of 35 grams of cannabis in the city of Batman for 3,000TL (€91).

The man was ordered to be held in custody for a maximum of 45 days subject to a trial.

