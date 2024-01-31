January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessSportTennis

Nadal’s 2007 French Open racket sells for $118k at auction

By Reuters News Service01
j2dcnd5omnnqjd2hhwod5sfc2y
Spanish legend Rafa Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction this week, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure a further 19 – 14 of them at Roland Garros – becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

The racket, which Nadal also used in previous matches of the tournament, including his semi-final victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction, Prestige Memorabilia’s The Tennis Auction.

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum prior to its recent closure.

It became the third most valuable tennis racket behind Nadal’s 2022 Australian Open racket auctioned at $139,700 and Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ racket sold for $125,000.

Nadal missed the recent Australian Open this month after suffering a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International earlier in January.

The 37-year-old, however, is set to return on the court in February during the ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Saudi Arabia’s Q4 GDP shrinks 3.7 per cent year-on-year

Reuters News Service

Cyprus aiming for 80,000 Swiss tourists in 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

South Africa stun fancied Morocco to book quarter-final place

Reuters News Service

Universal Music, TikTok fail to reach new licensing agreement

Reuters News Service

Euro area governments smash bond sale records in hefty funding year

Reuters News Service

International air travel nearly matches 2019 levels in November, IATA says

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign