February 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

German president to visit Cyprus

By Staff Reporter016
german president steinmeier addresses the media in berlin
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to visit Cyprus on February 11-13 after being invited by President Nikos Christodoulides.

This will mark a German president’s first visit since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established.

Upon arrival, there will be a welcome ceremony, followed by an official statement to the media from the two presidents.

The agenda also includes a visit to the House of Representatives, the Goethe Institut and Lefkara village. He will also meet with Unficyp peacekeepers and have a dinner hosted at the presidential palace.

 

 

 

Avatar photo

