Spanish cenbank governor visit bolstered economic ties with Cyprus, CBC says

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) this week released a statement highlighting the importance of the visit by Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the governor of the Central Bank of Spain, noting that there is a mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two central banks.
As part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen economic cooperation within the Eurozone, the CBC hosted Governor Hernandez de Cos on February 5-6, 2024, following an invitation from CBC governor Constantinos Herodotou. The visit included various meetings and discussions.
“During his stay in Cyprus, governor Hernandez de Cos had constructive discussions with governor Herodotou, focusing on economic policy, banking supervision, and strategies to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two regulatory authorities,” the CBC said.
Governor Hernandez de Cos also met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, and the Chairwoman of the House Finance Committee Christiana Erotokritou.
In addition to central bank matters, the two governors engaged in an open discussion with representatives from key sectors of the Cypriot economy. This exchange of views aimed to provide insights into the real economy’s dynamics.
An open discussion with stakeholders from the most important sectors of the Cypriot economy allowed for an exchange of insights and perspectives on the state of the real economy. The two Governors’ involvement underscored the importance of engaging with a wide range of sectors to foster a sustainable and inclusive economic future.
“It was a great pleasure to host Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos in Cyprus. Our close relationship at the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has been forged by exchanging views on the Eurozone economy,” Herodotou said.
“His visit has significantly strengthened the ties between our central banks and has laid a solid foundation for further future cooperation,” he added.
Moreover, Herodotou said that he is confident that the discussions held and the relationships fostered during this visit will contribute to the shared goals between the two countries and central banks.
“We thank Governor Hernandez de Cos for his valuable insights and look forward to our continued collaboration,” Herodotou concluded.
Meanwhile, governor de Cos said that he was grateful to Herodotou for “setting up an agenda that has helped me have a deep and first-hand impression of economic developments in Cyprus”.
“This cooperation among national central banks is also key to enhancing our collective thinking at the ECB Governing Council,” de Cos stated.
“We are now at a crucial moment in the process of bringing inflation back to our 2 per cent medium-term target and special thanks are due to Governor Herodotou for his leadership and his acute understanding of financial and economic dynamics that, in so many occasions, have helped us reach the best monetary policy decision for the benefit of all Euro Area citizens,” the Spanish central bank chief added.
The Central Bank of Cyprus also stated that it remains committed to fostering strong relationships, with the aim of “enhancing economic stability and prosperity”.
“This visit was another important moment in our ongoing efforts to collaborate more closely with our European partners,” the CBC concluded.