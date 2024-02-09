February 9, 2024

Two boats carrying 41 migrants arrive in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver
Two boats carrying a total of 41 irregular migrants arrived in Cyprus on Thursday evening.

The boats were spotted on the police’s radar around 12 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco about two hours apart from one another.

There were 23 people aboard the first boat, 19 of whom were men, two were women, and two were children, one of whom was unaccompanied.

There were 18 people aboard the second boat, 15 of whom were men, and three were unaccompanied children.

Those on board both boats were taken to the Ayia Napa marina to have their details recorded, before being taken to the Pournara reception centre.

The police also announced that a 17-year-old child, accused of driving the boat, had been arrested and is to be brought before the Famagusta District court.

The Cyprus Mail made repeated attempts to contact the police for clarification, but the police did not respond.

