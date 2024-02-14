February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for breaking elderly mother’s nose

By Tom Cleaver02
old lady

A man appeared in court in the north on Wednesday, accused of having broken his 76-year-old mother’s nose.

The police officer speaking in court explained that the man, who lives in the northern Nicosia suburb of Ortakoy, had got into an argument with his mother over who would get to watch television.

When the argument became heated, the man pushed his mother over. She fell face first onto the floor, breaking her nose.

She was taken to northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital, where doctors confirmed the injury.

Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgec ordered that the man be held in custody for a period not exceeding 15 days subject to a trial.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

