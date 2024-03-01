March 1, 2024

Worldcoin’s surge attracts investors; NuggetRush seen as the next big thing

TLDR

  • Worldcoin’s (WLD) network activity is rising amid its climb to an all-time high.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) will launch a unique gaming spectacle where gold rewards are available.
  • Its token value has jumped by 80%, showing immense growth potential.

Woldcoin’s February bullishness has stunned investors. Some analysts pin Worldcoin’s rise on the growing bullishness in the crypto market triggered by Bitcoin’s recent pump.

NuggetRush (NUGX) has now raised 80% profit as round five of its presale continues. The project’s expected token listing draws closer, increasing FOMO in the gaming market. Yet, can NuggetRush (NUGX) become one of the most popular NFT projects? Read on.

Worldcoin surges to all-time high in late February

As February 2024 winds to a close, Worldcoin (WLD) has recorded a sharp price increase. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Worldcoin’s market capitalization has increased by nearly $800 million since mid-January 2024.

Worldcoin (WLD) had also risen to an all-time high (ATH) amid its February surge. WLD traded at $2.7725 on January 15. It fell by 21.3% to $2.1799 on February 4. WLD jumped by 44.0% to $3.1406 on February 14. However, its bullish momentum doubled, and WLD surged by 172.1% to $8.5476.

Worldcoin’s (WLD) network activity also surged in February as the adoption of its World App wallet passed 1 million daily users. Furthermore, Worldcoin (WLD) could capitalize on the growing bullishness within the crypto market. 

Bitcoin’s surge above $50,000 has spurred a bull run for many top altcoins. Worldcoin’s (WLD) trading activity could rise as investors seek out profitable options. This could push WLD’s price up by 22.1% to $10.4406.

Analysts predict a mega launch of NuggetRush’s gaming adventures after an impressive presale performance

NuggetRush (NUGX) is good evidence of the evolution of the gaming industry in the past few years. The game wonderfully blends exciting gameplay with the commonplace desire for high-value rewards. Gamers on NuggetRush (NUGX) are fortunate to enjoy a play-to-earn network where they can accumulate real gold as rewards for their gaming efforts.

Mining on NuggetRush (NUGX) is straightforward, whether you have any experience or not. The heavy lifting of most of your mining tasks is handled by quality NFT characters. The game asks you to collect NFTs and invest in machinery for the smooth running of your mining business. Thankfully, large-scale expansion of your mining activities is possible on NuggetRush.

This translates to the opportunity to accumulate higher rewards as you go along. Community collaborations are also possible on NuggetRush (NUGX). Gamers can form unions among friends, completing challenges and winning rewards together. Furthermore, they enjoy significant increases in their mining efficiency.

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) blockchain ICO is one of the fastest growing in the market. Over 200 million NUGX tokens have been sold, while revenue generated has exceeded $2.5 million. The project is still in the fifth round of its presale after raising 80% interest for its investors. NUGX’s next value increase will be a surge to $0.020.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

