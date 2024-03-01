March 1, 2024

EKO Cyprus to cooperate with island’s Fire Service

By Press Release024
EKO Cyprus announces cooperation with island's Fire Service

With the motto “Joining forces with energy for life”, EKO Cyprus officially announced its cooperation with the Cyprus Fire Service. The aim of the partnership is to make a practical contribution to fellow human beings, society and the protection of life, natural resources and property.

On February 29, 2024, EKO Cyprus Managing Director Georgios Gregoras announced the cooperation at a press conference held at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. Present were Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, Chief Fire Marshall Nikos Longinos, the directors of corporate relations and corporate responsibility of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group, the president of the Cyprus Firefighters Association, members of staff and management of EKO Cyprus, as well as media representatives and select guests.

At the event, EKO Cyprus aired the promotional video created exclusively for the cooperation. Its content is based on three strategic pillars: the provision of resources and equipment to the Cyprus Fire Service, the creation of infrastructure via training of Fire Service officers and the education of citizens to prevent fires.

In addition, Managing Director Gregoras made a detailed reference to EKO’s sponsorship. The first phase will see the purchase of two complete sets of equipment, consisting of six rescue tools. The two sets will meet the needs of two cities. The ultimate goal is to purchase five sets in total, to meet the needs of all cities.

EKO Cyprus’ chief stressed the Company will also provide the Cyprus Fire Service with an inflatable boat and equipment – life jackets, helmet gloves and a special uniform – to manage rescue incidents or other accidents at sea, dams, rivers and in the case of floods, such as those recently experienced in Greece.

Furthermore, EKO Cyprus will sponsor training for eight non-commissioned officers (NCOs) at the UK’s Fire Service College, recognised as the world’s leading training provider for firefighters and other special rescue and emergency services units.

Concluding his address, Gregoras noted that fire prevention messages will be placed on 20 fire trucks and a major advertising campaign implemented, consisting of three key phases of communication. The first will be launched at Easter to prevent fires caused by paschal customs and fireworks; the second will focus on preventing fires occuring mainly in mountainous areas over summer; the third will be launched at Christmas, focusing on preventing fires arising from Christmas decorations, fireplaces and heaters.

In his own address, Justice Minister Hartsiotis hailed the cooperation. “EKO Cyprus’ contribution in the framework of its social corporate responsibility, with its generous sponsorship of the purchase of new rescue equipment to meet the needs of all cities in the country, as well as the coverage of costs for upgraded training for Fire Service members, aids the Government’s and Ministry’s efforts to maintain the high-level professionalism and response capabilities of the Service in various incidents,” he said.

“Such initiatives, on the one hand, strengthen and enhance the operational readiness and response of the Service, and on the other hand, further boost the morale of its members, who receive recognition for the work they do through the practical support of civil society,” continued Minister Hartsiotis. “On behalf of the Government, I would therefore like to thank EKO Cyprus and Managing Director Georgios Gregoras, for the initiative they have taken and, at the same time, assure you that the assistance provided today to the Fire Service will be used to the best possible extent, always for the benefit of society and its citizens.”

For his part, Chief Fire Marshall Longinos, observed that: “the Fire Service, through its multidimensional work, is called upon to deal with wide-ranging incidents on a daily basis, which is why it is highly regarded by the public”.

Therefore, he continued: “it is with pleasure and satisfaction that we warmly embrace the contribution of EKO Cyprus, which, within the framework of its corporate social responsibility, enhances rescue equipment, sponsors the training of our non-commissioned officers abroad and contributes to a public education campaign on fire safety issues”.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to EKO Cyprus and Managing Director Georgios Gregoras for this donation,” he concluded, “as such kind initiatives support the Cyprus Fire Service and play an important role in establishing it as a modern, reliable and effective force, which, via the provision of high-quality services strengthens citizens’ sense of security, while ensuring social security and efficient service of public interest.”

