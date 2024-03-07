March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus and Pakistan to sign MoU on higher education

By Jonathan Shkurko00
education minister, michaelidou, athena michaelidou
Education Minister Athena Michaelidou

The possibility of enhancing cooperation between Cyprus and Pakistan in the field of higher education was discussed during a meeting on Thursday between Education Minister Athena Michaelidou and the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Cyprus Salman Athar.

During the meeting, the two also decided that they will sign a relevant memorandum of understanding on the matter.

According to a statement released after the meeting, “the prospects for developing cooperation in the areas under the responsibility of the education ministry were thoroughly discussed, especially in the higher education sphere”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Reflect Festival will unite 10,000 EMEA doers in Limassol’s Kolla Factory this May

Press Release

Teachers to strike over minister’s failure to take a ‘clear stance’

Rony J. El Daccache

President expected to pardon grandfather who shot cable thief

Tom Cleaver

Woman suspected of money laundering due in Laranaca court

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Funeral held for two more washed up bodies

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign