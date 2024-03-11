March 11, 2024

Bomb at Nicosia barber (Updated)

By Rony J. El Daccache
A bomb exploded in a barbershop in Nicosia on Sunday evening causing extensive damage to the property.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou confirmed on Monday that the explosion resulted from an explosive device strategically placed in front of the shop, causing extensive damage.

“It’s premature to determine the exact circumstances as our investigations are ongoing. However, we aim to reach conclusions by the end of today or tomorrow,” Andreou stated.

Local resident James told the Cyprus Mail he heard a loud bang at the time of the explosion, startling both himself and his dog.

Another nearby resident recalled hearing the explosion and immediately identified it as a bomb due to its deafening sound. Upon visiting the scene, she observed that the entire front of the shop had been obliterated.

“I was mainly concerned for the Syrian family that live right above the shop. I went to check on them and although they didn’t face any damages, the children were left very startled.”

Investigations are still ongoing.

