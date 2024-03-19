March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Keve to host seminar on green business transition

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
keve

In response to the growing demand for businesses to adopt more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve) is set to host a seminar titled “Green Business Transition”.

According to an announcement by the chamber, this event aims to inform businesses about the importance and implications of transitioning towards greener practices.

“In collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, Keve’s Green Business Observatory will host the seminar on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 3:30pm,” the announcement noted.

The announcement added that the venue for the seminar will be the first floor of the Keve building in Nicosia.

What is more, it was noted that the seminar will address key obligations impacting businesses regarding the green transition, including emissions reduction, sustainable production, the promotion of sustainability, and corporate social responsibility.

“Participants will gain insights into the European legislative requirements driving these changes,” the chamber said.

Businesses interested in attending can register for the seminar until Tuesday, March 26, 2024, by clicking here.

This seminar offers a valuable opportunity for businesses to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of sustainable business practices.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Render and Jupiter show strength amid mild bearish wave as NuggetRush presale looks ahead to massive price surge at launch

CM Guest Columnist

Nvidia’s dizzying rally spurs rush into AI-themed ETFs

Reuters News Service

For sterling, the next Bank of England move is anyone’s guess

Reuters News Service

Oil slips as Russia lifts supplies, jet fuel demand stirs caution

Reuters News Service

EV startup Fisker to raise funds, pause production after missing interest payment

Reuters News Service

Reddit’s IPO as much as five times oversubscribed, according to sources

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign