Nowruz: a festival celebrating renewal and unity

The Nowruz festival is an ancient tradition that has been celebrated in Iran for centuries, as well as among a diverse array of people in more than 10 countries. Since 2009, UNESCO has recognised Nowruz as an integral part of its Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, on the occasion of the 2019 International Day of Nowruz, commented that: “the festival of Novruz unites the individuals and peoples of the 12 countries that, together, nominated the festival for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to celebrate values of sharing and harmony”.

Described by Omar Khayyam, the 11th-century Persian astronomer and poet, as “the renewal of the world”, Nowruz originated in the geographical area known as Persia in the Middle East and Central Asia. This rich historical tradition fosters a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie among people from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, India, to Pakistan, Turkey, Canada, and even the US and Australia.

A festival unique for Iranians

Among Iranians, Nowruz holds unique and special significance as it marks the beginning of their New Year. Nowruz, meaning “New Day” in Farsi, symbolises the end of winter and the first day of the Spring season in the Persian calendar. It typically commences on or around March 20th or 21st in the Gregorian calendar. This year, it occurs on Wednesday, March 20th, at 6:36:26 am, Tehran time.

Iranians engage in a wide range of preparatory activities in the weeks leading up to the “New Day” to renew their mental and physical appearance, and align themselves with Nowruz’s refreshing characteristics.

The Nowruz to-do list

Khan-e Tekani (Spring cleaning)

March is approaching. It’s a time when spring is more felt than ever. As the snow melts and the darkness of cold winter nights passes, the brighter days of spring promise renewal. To respect this rejuvenation, Iranians, young or old, rich or poor, prepare to embrace spring by engaging in extensive cleaning, known as Khan-e Tekani. In Farsi, it metaphorically means “Shaking the House”. This involves getting rid of dust and dirt, making every object in the household shine. In the end, the entire house is ready to host beloved ones and facilitate family reunion parties around the Haft-sīn Table.

Haft-sīn Table arrangement

Nowruz is abundant with symbols, and the “Haft-sīn Table” is the most significant icon, resonating more than any other symbols with the spirit of Nowruz. It comprises seven items, denoted by the Farsi word ‘Haft,’ all starting with the letter ‘S’ in the Persian language. Each item on the Haft-sīn Table symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Other items include:

Sumac (crushed spice of berries): for the sunrise and the spice of life,

Senjed (sweet dry fruit of the lotus tree): for love and affection

Serkeh (vinegar): for patience and age

Seeb (apples): for health and beauty

Sir (garlic): for good health

Samanu (wheat pudding): for fertility and the sweetness of life

In addition to these S-initialed items, and depending on the traditions followed by each family in different regions, there are other symbolic items that accompany the Haft-sīn Table. These may include: the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, or the Shahnameh or Divane Hafiz. Hafez poetry reading is also one of the popular activities just before the new year.

As the first two stages of preparation are completed, now it’s time to add some light and warmth to the festivities. It’s the last Wednesday of the year, and it’s time to jump over the fire! It is ČAHĀRŠANBE-SŪRĪ!

ČAHĀRŠANBE-SŪRĪ, jumping over the fire

ČAHĀRŠANBE’ is the Persian word for Wednesday, and “Suri” has two meanings – “festive” and “scarlet” – referring to fire’s reddish flames.

On the eve of the last Wednesday of the year, Iranians set small bonfires on the streets or rooftops. They walk around the fire in a circle, holding hands, singing songs related to this tradition, and then jump over the flames while shouting: “May my sickly pallour be yours and your red glow be mine”. Symbolically, they make a wish for the flames to take away all the unpleasantness from the past year and bring light and warmth for the year ahead.

‘Amu Nowruz’ and ‘Haji Firuz

As the New Year approaches and the countdown has already begun, it’s time to wait for the big change. People are in a rush to reach their homes, to sit around the Haft-sīn Table, and wait for the announcement.

One might ask, how did Iranians know the exact time of this transition? Long before the media, in every community, certain individuals, often in special, mostly red, costumes, had the responsibility to announce the exact time of the New Year’s arrival by singing and dancing through the streets, their faces painted black. People called them “Amu Nowruz” (Uncle Nowruz), and they would be accompanied by musicians and dancers known as “Haji Firuz”.

Additionally, in the capital city of Tehran, a military cannon was used to announce the arrival of the new year to the residents of Tehran. By hearing the shot, all were assured the transition has occurred, and their long holidays had begun, to culminate in the day spent in nature “Sizdeh Be Dar”, which marks the middle of the first month of Spring and the end of the New Year vacation.

Sizdeh Be Dar

The 13th day from the arrival of Spring is known as “Sizdeh Be Dar”, which translates to “discarding the 13th” in the Persian language, and comes with its own unique traditions. Families prepare special picnics and head to parks or the countryside for shared moments of food, music and dance.

On this day, a notable tradition includes tying grass as a symbol of marriage, or untangling knots of any kind from daily life. People plant the Sabzeh from the Haft-sīn Table in the ground or cast it into nearby rivers or lakes, symbolising the plant’s return to nature.

In conclusion, Nowruz is more than a mere festival – it is a cultural celebration of renewal, unity and the enduring spirit of diverse communities, connecting them across geographical boundaries.

Happy Nowruz to all!