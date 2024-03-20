Synod approved Avakoum monastery despite late archbishop’s concerns (Updated)

Investigations into the affairs of the beleaguered Avakoum monastery are ongoing, following allegations over the past ten days of unethical, illegal and possibly criminal acts.

The two monks at the centre of the scandal are expected to account for their actions before the ecclesiastical inquiry committee following Isaias’ complaints against them.

Bishop Isaias of Tamassos broke his silence on Wednesday, in response to a news broadcast, to set the record straight about insinuations that the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II had not been in favour of erecting the disgraced monastery.

Meanwhile, the issue of illegal camera installation, leaks, and recording of the monks’ activities is being furthered with the data protection commissioner clarifying some legal aspects and her office’s role.

The monks have told investigators that the cameras, although installed with their knowledge, initially had been programmed to record only images, not sound. They further alleged that a certain person was instructed to tamper with the system, according to reports.

The information comes on the heels of yet another video leaked to media on Tuesday portraying the monks in a negative light.

A complaint has been filled to the data protection commissioner who is looking into the matter and is awaiting police results as to who installed the cameras and activated the sound.

“The legality of the collection is one thing, the legality of use is another and evaluation of the material by authorities is another,” commissioner Irini Loizidou Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency. The admissibility of the evidence presented is a matter determined by court on a case-by-case basis, she said.

The commissioner explained that statements would not be made regarding the case until the investigations were concluded. However, she noted that filming in public places is generally prohibited, as is recording of sound.

The commissioner does not intervene in cases ex officio unless third parties are depicted, and in this case she intervened with media leakage of videos, after which specific videos were taken down, she said.

Bishop Isaias earlier, responding to a report on state broadcaster CyBC regarding the late archbishop’s concerns about the two monks now embroiled in multiple scandals, said the ecclesiastical head had approved the monastery.

“The late archbishop expressed reservations about establishing a hermitage [precursor to a monastery], when we sent him an invitation to lay a foundation stone at the site,” the bishop of Tamasos said in his statement.

But afterwards, “Following [a] meeting, the late archbishop expressed satisfaction and had no more objections,” Isaias said.

On September 5, 2022, the Holy Synod, including the archbishop, green-lit the monks’ request to both upgrade the hermitage to a monastery and promote of Father Nektarios from superior to abbot.

The bishop of Tamassos publicly presented a copy of the signed approval and said he was surprised partial information and documents had been leaked, which he said, solely exist in the Holy Synod archives.

Meanwhile two investigations by welfare police are underway, one concerning violence against a woman, and another sexual harassment.

Archmandrite Porfyrios as well as his abbot, Nektarios, reported to the police office investigating the former incident, despite the fact that the woman did not press charges and made public statements to the effect that the dispute had been her fault and had been resolved.

Philenews reported on Wednesday that once this case has been handled by the special police unit, it will be forwarded to legal services and could likely be registered in court, with the victim being called upon to explain under oath why she did not wish to proceed with a complaint.

Regarding the second case, reports state that the victim has also not pressed charges but has referred the matter to the Holy Synod via a letter.

The attorney-general’s office also appointed two investigators last Thursday to examine possible financial crimes related to the entire case.