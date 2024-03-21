March 21, 2024

Seven dodgy football matches investigated

By Rony J. El Daccache04

A total of seven suspected football match manipulations spanning over five years are being investigated by the deputy attorney general Savvas Angelides, the sports ethics committee announced on Thursday.

Investigative officers probing football refereeing reported the suspicions on Tuesday.

Press spokesperson of Cyprus referee’s organisation Konstantinos Ciampoullis, addressed the allegations to SPOR FM and expressed the organisation’s awareness of the situation.

He highlighted that there is a need for further information as past instances with similar claims were disproven.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

