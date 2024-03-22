March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
President helps CBC to promote financial literacy [video]

By Kyriacos Nicolaou07
In line with the annual global awareness campaign, Global Money Week 2024, coordinated by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), the CBC has taken the initiative to create educational videos aimed at raising awareness and promoting financial literacy, especially among the youth.

According to an announcement released by the CBC on Friday, these videos were prepared with the contribution of President Nikos Christodoulides, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus Constantinos Herodotou.

“Through these videos, the enthusiastic support of both institutions is expressed for the important work of enhancing financial literacy in Cyprus, emphasising the necessity for continuous education and public awareness on financial matters,” the CBC said.

The videos were designed based on this year’s Global Money Week theme for 2024, “Protect Your Money, Secure Your Future,” which focuses on the need for people to manage their money safely and highlights the importance of adopting a responsible and informed approach.

In the first video, available below, the President of the Republic of Cyprus addresses the reasons for rising product prices and the measures taken to curb inflation.

He also calls on people to understand basic financial concepts in order to make better decisions for themselves and their families.

All videos will be published on the CBC website, the CBC YouTube channel, and the CBC page on LinkedIn.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

