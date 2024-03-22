March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Emirates cabin crew offer solo vacationers their travel tips

By Press Release01
Emirates cabin crew offer solo vacationers their travel tips

To mark the unofficial holiday ‘Plan a Solo Vacation Day’ on March 1, Emirates is providing targeted tips to boost the excitement, sense of freedom and adventurous side of solo travel.

Solo travel is steadily gaining momentum in the wake of the pandemic. In a 2023 survey conducted by Solo Travel World in the United States, 68 per cent of participants identified as independent travellers.

Solo travel enables one to explore the world on their own terms, without having to manage the whims and desires of others. Whether you have already embraced solo travel for years, or planning your first solo trip, the advice of Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew members will come in handy on any solo journey.

About booking hotels

Alessandra Piper from the UK, who has been flying with Emirates for over nine years, shares her tips: “I make sure I make two solo trips a year. Book hotels with a flexible booking policy, as you may decide to stay longer in certain places. Flexible cancellation policies make the process easier.”

 About culinary options

Eabha Sloyan from Ireland unleashed her inner foodie: “Food markets are great. On my most recent trip, I visited the famous Tsukiji Market in Tokyo. Spending the evening at the market, eating large quantities of sushi, enjoying the energy, fresh food and great flavours, was a culinary experience I could only dream of. It is a place I could visit again and again.”

About safety and local culture

Shamiso Guvava, from the UK, who’s been part of the Emirates team for more than a year, said: “My training as a cabin crew member changed my perspective on solo travel. It taught me to be constantly vigilant. Safety is paramount. Through my training, I felt more confident to communicate with people from different places and to receive guidance from locals and fellow travellers.”

About exploration 

Irfan Huseinovic, Bosnian, who has also been an Emirates member for over a year, said: “My trick is to walk everywhere, as it makes it easier to tour and explore the city. My longest solo holiday was in Malta, when I spent 25 days on the beautiful island. It was an incredible trip, full of self-discovery, adventure and incredible experiences. From exploring ancient monuments to breathtaking sunny beaches, every moment was magical.”

Micaela Olivieri, an Emirates cabin crew member from Argentina for over two years, listed her top three must-dos: “First of all, always take care of yourself and your personal belongings. When walking in a crowded area, make sure your bag is in front of you and not behind you. Second, learn about the local culture and respect it. Finally, always trust your intuition and rely on past experiences.”

Alessandra Piper adds: “The best thing I’ve learned so far: don’t be attached to your phone! Keep it in a safe place, so you’re not tempted to keep checking it. Look around, enjoy the sights and the view!”

About Emirates

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has more than 21,500 cabin crew members from around the world and flies to more than 140 destinations with a fleet of more than 260 aircraft. The airline trains its crew members in safety, security, protection, medical emergencies, hospitality and service for its passengers, who come from more than 200 nationalities.

Emirates offers its cabin crew a range of attractive benefits, including competitive salary and medical coverage, accommodation, annual leave, tickets for the annual leave period and heavily-discounted airfares – to travel alone for as long as they wish – and for their family and friends, so they can travel together.

For those wishing to combine solo travel while taking their career to the next level, Emirates is recruiting for cabin crew from around the world. The recruitment team holds Open Days in more than 460 cities across six continents.

Those wishing to join the Emirates cabin crew can check the dates of the Open Days in their city or country at this link.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

AMC lights up in yellow for endometriosis awareness

Press Release

Frederick University to host lecture by ITF’s Stephen Cotton

Press Release

Blu Marine’s Tower display for carnival lights up Limassol

Press Release

Lidl unveils long-term strategy for sustainability in Cyprus

Press Release

New managing director at the helm for Foody Cyprus

Press Release

A part of your life: Alphamega debuts new advertising spot

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign