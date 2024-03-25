March 25, 2024

Man critically injured in competitive motorbike crash

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A competitive motorbike driver is in critical condition at Paphos General on Monday, following an accident during a competition in Makounta, police said.

According to police, the 39-year-old man was injured at around 11.15am on Sunday.

Police said that under circumstances that are being investigated, a 55-year-old competitive driver fell off his bike, hitting the 39-year-old, who was behind him.

The 39-year-old was severely injured in the accident and taken to Polis Chrysochou hospital and then transferred to Paphos General, due to the severity of his condition.

