March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

2024 set to be tough for tourism

By Elias Hazou00
cyprus tourism
File photo

Regional conflict and economic woes in Europe will likely make this year a tough one for tourism, the relevant minister said on Tuesday.

Deputy minister for tourism Costas Koumis made the comments in parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Koumis said he “hopes” that tourist arrivals remain at the high 2023 levels.

But he added the year will be “difficult” due to the conflict in Gaza but also economic distress in Germany and Britain – major tourist markets for Cyprus.

With the right preparation, the island might reach the same level of tourist arrivals as last year.

One encouraging indicator is that during the first two months of 2024, arrivals saw a 1.6 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

