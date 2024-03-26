March 26, 2024

Hungarian minister for EU affairs visiting Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
jános bóka
Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka [centre]. Source: CNA

Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs, Janos Boka, is visiting Cyprus by invitation of the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna on Tuesday.

According to an announcement, Hungarian minister will visit the walled city in Nicosia on Tuesday morning, touring along the green line, accompanied by Raouna.

Later Raouna and Boka will have a meeting and hold extended talks at the Presidential Palace.

Among the issues that will be discussed are the plans of the Republic in view of the presidency of the EU Council in 2026, as well as issues that will concern the upcoming Hungarian presidency.

At noon, Raouna will host a working lunch in honour of Boka, who in the afternoon will visit the search and rescue coordination centre in Larnaca, where he will be informed about the course and plans for the “Amalthea” project.

The Hungarian minister will depart on Tuesday afternoon.

