March 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bars busted for loud music

By Staff Reporter00
Seven bars and clubs were reported for blasting music without the necessary licence, police said on Saturday.

A case for each of the owners has been filed before Paphos district court, after the premises were busted on Friday night.

The efforts were part of a police operation where they investigated the bars and clubs and discovered they did not have the necessary paperwork.

