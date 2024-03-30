March 30, 2024

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect (Updated)

Dutch police officers detain a person near the Cafe Petticoat, where several people were being held hostage in Ede, Netherlands

A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday with the arrest of a suspect – a man wearing a balaclava mask who exited the building and surrendered to police.

“The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested,” a police statement said. “We cannot share more information at this time.”

Several people, including employees, had been taken hostage at the Cafe Petticoat in the town of Ede early on Saturday morning. The motive was unclear but police had said there was no indication of a terrorist motive.

The suspect walked out of the club, put his hands behind his head and got to his knees before being handcuffed by police, a Reuters video journalist at the scene said.

Police explosives units had been deployed to the building in the town centre. Streets in the area had been evacuated and trains cancelled to the town, nearly 80 km (50 miles) from Amsterdam.

National newspaper de Telegraaf had reported, citing several anonymous sources, that the hostage-taker had weapons and explosives.

