March 31, 2024

Man arrested for starting Limassol fire

By Tom Cleaver00

Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man who is suspected of having started a fire in the Limassol village of Ayios Therapon on Saturday.

The fire broke out at around 3pm on Saturday in what has been described as an “inaccessible area”.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Saturday that due to the rugged terrain in the area, more help had been sought out from the forestry department.

A total of four fire engines were required to fight the fire, which was eventually brought under control at around 8pm on Saturday.

The fire burnt around five hectares of dry grasses, wild vegetation, and carob trees.

Upon questioning, the 33-year-old man reportedly told the police he had started the fire with the intention of burning wild grass.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

