April 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second fire at betting agency in Nicosia under investigation

By Iole Damaskinos01
fire engine 01
File photo

A fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at a betting agency in Nicosia.

According to the police, the fire broke out at 12.40am causing damage to a room adjacent to the agency which was used as a smoking area.

Police and the fire service responded to the incident and extinguished the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

A similar fire broke out at another betting agency in Nicosia at midnight on Sunday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Larnaca woman dies after being hit by car

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Yellow warning in place

Staff Reporter

Cyprus aims to become regional space hub

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for drunkenly punching taxi driver

Tom Cleaver

‘Reprehensible behaviour on internet should be a crime’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus ‘making rapid progress’ in digital transition

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign