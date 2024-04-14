April 14, 2024

The people who never give up: President launches charity march

We all admire the strength of people who never give up, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday launching the annual Christodoula’s charity march.

Held for the 49th year, the annual event, sponsored by the Bank of Cyprus, raises funds for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

“It is with great emotion that I participate in today’s event,” he said.

We all admire the strength of Christodoula’s soul, he said, referring to the woman from Ayios Memnonas in Famagusta, after whom the march is named, “but also the strength of every person who fights with stubbornness and optimism, who never gives up.”

Although she had cancer, Christodoula was forced from her home like many others by the Turkish invasion. Starting out on foot, she left her home and walked to Sotira where she died under a tree.

“She may have been defeated by cancer in the tragic circumstances of the invasion,” Christodoulides said, “but her passion and will to live became a symbol and an example for all of us.”

He also praised the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for providing support services and palliative care, information, education, research and promotion of patients’ rights.

