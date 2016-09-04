Car set on fire outside Paphos nightclub

The car of a 23-year-old was set alight outside a nightclub in Paphos in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The fire service was mobilised at 3.40am to extinguish the blaze but staff from the nightclub and customers had managed to put it out by the time they arrived.

Subsequent investigations showed the fire was malicious. It badly damaged the car including the dashboard and passenger seat.

A 27-year-old was later arrested, who when interrogated, made some allegations against the car owner that police are investigating.