Car set on fire outside Paphos nightclub

September 4th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Car set on fire outside Paphos nightclub

Photo: CNA

The car of a 23-year-old was set alight outside a nightclub in Paphos in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The fire service was mobilised at 3.40am to extinguish the blaze but staff from the nightclub and customers had managed to put it out by the time they arrived.

Subsequent investigations showed the fire was malicious. It badly damaged the car including the dashboard and passenger seat.

A 27-year-old was later arrested, who when interrogated, made some allegations against the car owner that police are investigating.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close