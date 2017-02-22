It started as a mindset. Then it became a group. And now it has an actual physical location, a space in Kaimakli “where geeks come to work – hence GeekOtopos,” says founding member, Project Manager and Filmmaker Andreas Kyriacou.

Literally translated, GeekOtopos means ‘the geek place’, and looking round the premises the references are ubiquitous. The office doubles as a library, with hundreds of DVDs and books on all things geek, as well as a retro arcade game – “there’s no argument that can’t be solved with a game of Miss Pacman,” Andreas grins. The shelves in the Editing Suite (which contain more technical equipment than you can shake a light sabre at) are lined with geeky paraphernalia – comic books, old Gameboys and Darth Vader masks, “everything sci fi and fantasy” – and the Activities Room (decorated with posters and pictures of comic book art) boasts a whiteboard, green screen and projector. There’s more art in the Workstation Room, “all nerdy and geeky, of course,” says Andreas, pointing out a Godzilla poster, framed Marvel comics and the odd piece of avant garde art. “Because we believe if you want to create, for example, a new comic book or video game, then you need to mix it up…”

This fusion of styles and references is typical of the non-profit organisation: the art a mix of modern and traditional; the rooms all multi-purpose; and GeekOtopos itself billed as “both a place and a mindset.” Known by its founders – a team of freelancers who cooperate in various projects under one roof – as ‘a collaborative hive’, GeekOtopos is, in essence, a community for sharing ideas. It’s a place where you can book a workstation or the equipment you need and work in the company of like-minded people; and it’s a hoster of events, both on and offline.

“This is the amazing thing about what we do,” Andreas explains. “We have several areas we cover: workshops, film-making services, content development. We’re also a supplier of office space to people who work in the visual arts” – those who have been unemployed for a while are given the space and equipment for free – “offering internet, cloud services, access to the meeting room and a chance to collaborate with others. It’s also job networking: if you’re all sharing an office, then at some point someone is going to need your help on a project. Basically,” he sums up, “GeekOtopos is creativity through various media formats.”

Begun in 2016, the organisation runs on a fairly revolutionary business model, but one which has taken off globally with the advent of the internet. “Until now, the typical company model has been a boss who hires people to do the creative or technical work. This is different. We’re working in collaboration with each other on projects: 50 per cent freebies or our own projects with no monetisation involved, and about 50 per cent work-related projects we get paid for. And we’re all busy bees,” he laughs, “hence the idea of a hive!”

With a strong presence on social media (their podcasts attract in excess of 5,000 viewers, mostly local as the majority of broadcasts are in Greek, though this strongly bicommunal team will soon be adding Turkish and English to the mix), GeekOtopos are not only creating and enabling employment for those in the visual media sector, they’re also raising awareness of geek culture across the island.

“We host all sorts of events,” says Andreas. “Some are of a purely philanthropic nature, such as our screenings at the Kofinou Refugee Centre in the summer in which we collaborated with the Red Cross, or the upcoming documentary in cooperation with the Sofia Foundation which will see one of our directors heading to Kenya in a few weeks’ time to document life in the orphanages there.” The group also host workshops and is planning a bicommunal summer film camp to bring kids together in the making of a short film. And then there’s “pure geek events: movie marathons, video game marathons, trivia nights – events which are designed to raise brand awareness, awareness of pop culture and sci fi and fantasy, and the community we’re putting together.”

It’s pretty exciting stuff for anyone who loves geek culture, and the core group of 12 members are working hard to “create a community and keep the momentum going. We’re monetising through funding” – GeekOtopos were one of the recipients of a Stelios Foundation bicommunal grant in 2016 – “and sponsorship from companies like Bionic who support our podcasts. And through content creation, such as the recent cyberbullying video we coordinated for MTN, as well as advertising and the renting of workstation space. We’ve also been very fortunate in finding these premises,” Andreas reveals…

“When we started out over a year ago we didn’t have our own space, we’d meet at Brewfellas or at someone’s house. But as most of us are freelancers in the film industry, we needed a place to call our office from which to create content and collaborate. So we were incredibly lucky to find Doros Dimitrou who lent us Cinema Xanthis, the space he was using for workshops and screenings: he’s kind of like an angel investor who’s allowed us to really concentrate on working together in one place on exciting projects.”

Thus GeekOtopos is currently hosting film directors in pre and post production, as well as a collaborative comic book project, and members of the core group are also involved in their own geeky projects, including a potential mini-series for HBO Europe chosen for development from over 700 entries. It may be a far cry from a traditional office, but it seems to be working…

“GeekOtopos,” Andreas concludes, “is exciting and scary at the same time. We’re moving in the right direction but it’s also a very new idea. It’s kind of like,” he laughs, ending on a truly geeky reference, “being on a pirate ship, but not knowing what treasure we’re searching for! I mean who doesn’t want to work in an environment where you share a common geeky interest? It’s a family of people doing incredible stuff. We’re basically the musketeers of amazingly cool nerdy things!”

For more information on GeekOtopos visit www.GeekOtopos.org, the Facebook page ‘GeekOtopos’ or the Twitter feed @GeekOtoposMCU