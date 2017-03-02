Dust levels remain high

Levels of dust in the atmosphere will be even higher than in the past few days on Thursday but levels are expected to be back to normal by Friday.

The Labour Inspection Department again warned the public on Thursday, telling vulnerable groups to stay indoors as much as possible due to the increase. Employers are urged to take necessary measures to protect employees who work outdoors.

On Wednesday the average hourly concentrations of respirable particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) in the atmosphere increased to 113μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre), exceeding the safe limit of 50μg/m3.

By 8am on Thursday, the amount had increased to 145μg/m3 in some areas.